FILE - Silver medal winner Australia's Scotty James celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. There's a legion of freestyle skiers and snowboarders at the action park who refuse to subscribe to the “spin to win” theory. It's the idea that maxing out flips and twists is the only way for them to score big with the judges. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Winter X daredevils ride fine line between height, happiness

By Pat Graham And Eddie Pells
Jan. 28, 2023 11:08 AM EST
FILE - A Chinese athlete warms up before the start of the men's speedskating 1,500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. o hear the world’s Olympic leaders tell it, the bidding for future Winter Games has been jumbled by internal disputes at India’s Olympic committee, a newfound affinity for streamlining the bidding process and, most recently, a long-overdue nod to the impact of climate change. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Winter Olympics focus on climate change, rotating hosts

By Eddie Pells
Dec. 14, 2022 11:38 AM EST
FILE - Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O'Ree, left, waves to the crowd before dropping the ceremonial puck before an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers in Boston, Jan. 4, 2020. The first elite Indigenous hockey players played well before Willie O’Ree became the first Black player to skate in an NHL game in January 1958. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Hockey's history shows handful of non-white pioneers

By Stephen Whyno
Dec. 06, 2022 05:31 PM EST
Leading Australian Olympic official Phil Coles dies aged 91

17 hrs ago

SYDNEY (AP) — Phil Coles, who played key roles in getting an Australian team to the 1980 Moscow Olympics despite a U.S.-led boycott and later helped secure the 2000 Games for Sydney,

ASPEN, Colo.

Bucha relatives gather to mourn the body of Oleksiy Zavadskyi, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in combat on January 15 in Bakhmut, during his funeral in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Russia issue looms for Paris Olympics, Zelenskyy rebukes IOC

By Graham Dunbar Jan. 28, 2023 09:38 AM EST

GENEVA (AP) — The question of if and how Russia competes at the Olympics hangs over the 2024 Paris Summer Games.

Sagan to stop road races, target 2024 Olympic mountain bike

Jan. 27, 2023 05:22 AM EST

SAN JUAN, Argentina (AP) — Three-time world champion Peter Sagan will ride a farewell season of World Tour road races and then target the mountain bike event at the 2024 Paris Olympi