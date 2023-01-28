SYDNEY (AP) — Phil Coles, who played key roles in getting an Australian team to the 1980 Moscow Olympics despite a U.S.-led boycott and later helped secure the 2000 Games for Sydney,
Russia issue looms for Paris Olympics, Zelenskyy rebukes IOC
GENEVA (AP) — The question of if and how Russia competes at the Olympics hangs over the 2024 Paris Summer Games.
Sagan to stop road races, target 2024 Olympic mountain bike
SAN JUAN, Argentina (AP) — Three-time world champion Peter Sagan will ride a farewell season of World Tour road races and then target the mountain bike event at the 2024 Paris Olympi